Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

