Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 188 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $118.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

