Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1,452.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 239,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

