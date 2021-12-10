Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 438,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

