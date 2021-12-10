Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,508 shares of company stock valued at $60,662,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VRSK stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

