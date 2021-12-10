Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 38,990 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 103.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,456 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

