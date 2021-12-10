Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 157.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.