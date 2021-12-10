AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 3,960,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,763,008. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

