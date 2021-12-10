ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

