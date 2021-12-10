Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $332.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average of $307.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

