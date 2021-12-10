Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

