Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $468.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

