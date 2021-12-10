Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $730,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

