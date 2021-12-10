Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $950,000 Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.89% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSCZ stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

