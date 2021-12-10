AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.51.

Several research firms have commented on T. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

