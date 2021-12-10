Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Aurizon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

