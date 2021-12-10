Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 598 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 598 ($7.93) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.48) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($11.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 696.44 ($9.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO opened at GBX 734.80 ($9.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.06. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.