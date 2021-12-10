Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

