Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

