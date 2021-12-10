AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $107.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $107.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $99.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2023 earnings at $118.95 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,965.83 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,811.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,638.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

