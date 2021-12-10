AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $17.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $17.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,965.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,811.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,638.81. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

