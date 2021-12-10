AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,965.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,811.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,638.81. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

