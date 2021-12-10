AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,200.00 at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,965.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,811.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,638.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

