Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

