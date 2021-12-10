Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Avant Diagnostics stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 1,030,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.