Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 475 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

NYSE PPG opened at $164.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

