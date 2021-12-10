Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

PBJ opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.