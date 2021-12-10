Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $197.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

