Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $35.74 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

