Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $992,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $134.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.22 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

