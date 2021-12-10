Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,307 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:K opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

