Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

