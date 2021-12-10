Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

