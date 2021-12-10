AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

