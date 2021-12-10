Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,987. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

