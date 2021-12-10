B. Riley Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $82.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

