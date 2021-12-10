B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

BYRN stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

