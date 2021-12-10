B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

BYRN stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

