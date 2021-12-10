Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 314 ($4.16) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAB. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 308.60 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

