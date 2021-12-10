Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Backblaze in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 23.62 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

