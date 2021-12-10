Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 23.62 on Monday. Backblaze has a one year low of 18.23 and a one year high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

