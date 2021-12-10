Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

