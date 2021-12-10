Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNCZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

