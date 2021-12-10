Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,254,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,204 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up 3.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 80.5% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 45,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 44.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 153,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBD. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.