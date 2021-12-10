Band Protocol Hits Market Cap of $191.42 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $191.42 million and $31.30 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00011276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

