Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,736 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

