Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,614. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

