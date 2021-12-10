Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 117.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

