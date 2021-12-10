Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth $179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costamare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at $2,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 51.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Costamare by 77.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.