Bank of America Corp DE Sells 105,359 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Ebix worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 38.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ebix by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ebix by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Ebix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

