Bank of America Corp DE Sells 399,983 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 399,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Frontline worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontline by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

